We're Open: Pueblo Foods and Liquor on Milwaukee's east side

MILWAUKEE — On the east side of Milwaukee is a place called Pueblo Foods and Liquor. It's a Spanish food mart that's got food for everyone.

“People like the food. We're famous for the food, we sell a lot of food. We have the special meat, we sell fresh meat here, nothing frozen,” said the store's manager, Daljit Singh.

Danielle Goodwin is a customer who has been coming here since she was a kid.

"I come here a lot, at least twice a week. I'm very comfortable coming here, because they have different varieties of stuff that I like to eat," said Goodwin.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip