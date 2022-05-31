We're Open: Pop's BBQ has been selling award winning food from its truck for 18 years

MILWAUKEE — Pop's BBQ has been selling their award winning Memphis Style Barbecue from their food trailer at 7605 Good Hope Hope Rd. for the past 18 years.

Michael Hester owns it.

"About 90 percent of the people know that we open up on Fridays," Hester says. "We open the doors and 9 a.m. and they (start) getting in line about 8 or 8:30, and they wait for the doors to fly open. It's just that good."

Pop's smokes everything from his smoker, which he nicknamed Godzilla.

"As far as cooking goes, the Godzilla does everything that we want it to do," Hester says. "You have to know the timing when you put on the meat. Today we loaded up 75 rack of ribs. We probably go through about 500 pounds of ribs tips."

Jackie Whorton gets ribs from Pop's every Friday.

"First of all, the ribs are phenomenal," Whorton says. "They cook it right in front of you. I'm getting two full racks of ribs and a bunch sides."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip