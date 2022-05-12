We're Open: Popcorn Mike drives his food truck throughout Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Michael Gipson has had a lot of success rolling his snack truck through the streets of Milwaukee the last 50 years.

"I got started back in 1972," Gipson says. "I was in the military and I couldn't stand working in the foundries. I wanted something else to do and I tried to turn it into a business for my family."

His snack truck starts on 16th and Brown Street and then rolls through the streets of downtown to 24th and North Avenue.

"I'm all over the city," Gipson said. "I go into the neighborhoods to the people. I don't sit on the corner and wait for the people to come to me. I go to the people some of them don't have transportation."

He has plenty snacks to offer his customers.

"I sell popcorn and people love the nachos," Gipson said. "They're our number one seller because of my cheese. I sell supper ropes, caramel corn, pickles, hot dogs and cotton candy."

