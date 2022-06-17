We're Open: Plant-based restaurant 'Twisted Plants' opens on Brady Street

MILWAUKEE — Twisted Plants is a new plant-based restaurant that just opened up on Brady Street on June 1.

"My wife and I decided to change our diet and we began to look at plant-based options," says owner Brandon Hawthorne. "Once we found what was available, we liked it. We started out with a food truck. Our entire menu is 100 percent plant-based. We also offer dessert, shakes, cookies, everything."

Hawthorne says customer response has been positive.

"A lot of people don't know we're open, so we just like to go with the low-key approach and get all of our workers acclimated on how we do things," Hawthorne said.

Customer Jamal Washington is excited that they opened up on the East Side.

"It's some great food," Washington said. "It's vegan, healthy, you can't beat it. I go to their food truck, I go to Cudahy, and now I can just come here on my lunch break."

Twisted Plant is located at 1233 E. Brady Street. It is open Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

