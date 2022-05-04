We're Open: Pepperpot is the latest Jamaican restaurant in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — On Martin Luther King Drive, you're gonna find Milwaukee's newest Jamaican restaurant, Pepperpot.

Owner Dwight Jackson wants you to fell like you're in Jamaica when you step inside. He started out selling dinners in his home kitchen.

"I realized that I can sell some food before I go to work and I started selling dinners," Mr. Jackson Beams said. "I would make jerk chicken, brown stew chicken and curry chicken just on Friday. I would make more money for those four hours before I go to work than I made for a week."

Dwight sold dinners from his home for eight years until the city shut him down.

"I can say this legally now, at the time it was illegal for me to do it out of my house," Dwight said. "In fact, the city said we would have to work out of a commercial kitchen."

That inspired Dwight to open up Pepperpot.

"The demand is high," Dwight beams. "I have to say, it's always about our egg rolls. The Jerk Chicken the Oxtails are basically our one and one."

Dwight spent the first 21 years of his life in St. Catherine, Jamaica.

" To see my growth from where I came from is a blessing," Dwight explains. "I keep saying and praising the people in Milwaukee. They are the ones that made this happen."

