We're Open: Pat's Rib Place at the Milwaukee Public Market

MILWAUKEE — It’s a big week for Pat's Rib Place, as they get ready to open up at the Milwaukee Public Market after opening up their first location in Waukesha 12 years ago.

Alisha Hayes owns it with her husband Tydus.

"The marketing director here approached us," said Alisha. "He did his research on us, he also tried our food at our restaurant in Waukesha.”

Pat's will be just the second Black-owned restaurant in the history of the Milwaukee Public Market.

"I'm really honored," said Tydus. "My grandfather was a business man in Milwaukee, and my uncle who owned Boobie's Place. So to follow in their footsteps, and have a Black business down here really means a lot man."

