We're Open: Optix on Downer, the locally owned boutique eyewear store on the East Side

MILWAUKEE — Optix On Downer is a boutique eyewear store on the East Side. They've been in business for 34 years. Brian McGinely owns it with his wife.

"I just try and give people an individualized experience," McGinely says. "Something a little different to separate us from some of the other options in town."

"Eyewear is really important," says store manager Tyffani Markadonis. "Rather if you have one pair of glasses for everything, or if you're looking for multiples... If you're looking for an accessory, our [investory] goes with your outfits."

It's not just their eyewear that's impressive here. McGinely has been an optometrist for over 20 years. He's got state-of-the-art equipment that allows him a full assessment of his patients' eye heath during an exam.

"First of all, they come in and do a bunch of tests," said McGinely. "They have a screening text before they see me. We have an opto map camera, it's one of the latest models that will do in-depth pictures of the retina and allow me to evaluate their eye health."

