We're Open: One of Milwaukee's most unique bakeries, Bombay Sweets

MILWAUKEE — One of the most unique bakeries in Milwaukee is attracting people from hours away to try some of the store's delicious sweet treats.

It's called Bombay Sweets. It's an Indian bakery and vegetarian restaurant on 3401 S. 13th St. in Milwaukee. The husband and wife duo, Narinder and Babita Kumar, opened their restaurant in 1999, and since it has been a go-to spot for Indian food and baked goods.

"Cause it is like street food style, so like eating it right away is amazing," Vikrant Kumar, the son of the owners, said.

On the menu are tons of sweet treats like: kala jamun, which is kind of like a doughnut; jalebi, which is a cousin to a funnel cake; masala kaju, which are spiced cashews; pista barfi, which is a cooked milk fudge, and so much more.

The appetizers and entrees are endless. One of the best sellers is the samosa, which is a crispy turnover filled with spiced potatoes and peas.

For Vikrant, who has worked there since he was a child, is happy to be able to share his culture with people who might not be familiar with Indian cuisine.

“Especially American culture - they really don’t get to see stuff like this, and I’m like, I’m just glad to be a part of it to show them.”

Despite COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, the dine-in section of the restaurant is still sectioned off. They are waiting to hire more employees to open to full capacity. At the moment, they are still operating on a take-out basis.

Bombay Sweets is open every day from 10 am to 8 pm.

