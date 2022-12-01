We're Open: 'On Tap' inside the original Pabst Brewery

MILWAUKEE — Inside the original Pabst Brewery, you'll find the restaurant bar On Tap. Keanan Kopplin is the general manager.

"The building that On Tap is in right now used to be the old brewing area for the Pabst Brewery," Kopplin shared. "They would store all of the grain and mash here back then."

Kopplin says they get a wide variety of customers.

"We get big crowds for the concerts and Bucks games that are at the Fiserv Forum," he said. "People are coming in for fun and they're looking for great burgers, pizzas, and tasty beers."

Kopplin believes the cheese curds at On Top are the best in Wisconsin.

"I'm willing to put our cheese curds us against anybody," he said. "We also have a great fish fry. Our food is an elevated bar-type food experience."

On Tap is located at 1203 N. 10th St. in Milwaukee inside The Brewhouse Inn & Suites. For more information, visit On Tap's website.

View On Tap's menu.

