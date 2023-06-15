We're Open: New York-style restaurant 'MOXIE' in Whitefish Bay

We're celebrating Pride Month inside the Moxie restaurant in Whitefish Bay. It's a New York-style restaurant with American comfort food.

Anne Marie Arroyo and her wife Tamela Green own it together.

"We worked at Harley-Davidson together and our jobs were eliminated in 2015," Anne Marie says. "So we decided to start our own business in the neighborhood that we lived in. That's what got us started on this Moxie adventure."

The two met at Harley Davidson.

"We met at corporate over on Juneau Ave," Tamela beams. "We were both at Harley for a number of years. One year we found ourselves with our cubicles next to each other."

Anne Marie and her wife Tamela opened their doors on Dec. 16, 2016. They've been together for 14 years. They both traveled to New York City for design ideas for their restaurant.

"This used to be a gift shop for like 40 or 50 years," Tamela says. "We actually went to New York just before the build-out and design. We found the quaint little popular long restaurants. We took notes of all of the things that we loved, and that was sort of the inspiration of what we built out."

Moxie is located at 501 E. Silver Spring Dr. in Whitefish Bay. The hours are below:



Tuesday - Friday: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday and Monday: Closed

For more information and to see their menu, visit eatatmoxie.com.

