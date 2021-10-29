We're Open: New daiquiri bar, Daq Shack MKE, offers several features including a selfie room

MILWAUKEE — The Daq Shack MKE is bringing a new experience to Milwaukee from New Orleans!

The new daiquiri bar has several features, including a Selfie Room and hookah area.

"We try to let everyone know that we have more for them to experience here, including our upper dining," Vanessa Britton said.

TMJ4 The Daq Shack MKE offers a fun selfie room!

India Guster said the idea came from her and her husband's traveling.

"My family is from New Orleans and every time we went to New Orleans, we would have daiquiris," Guster said. "We wanted to bring something from the south to Milwaukee."

The Daq Shack MKE is located at 4191 N. Green Bay Ave in Milwaukee. It is open Tuesdays through Fridays 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip