We're Open: Mr. Wings inside 3rd Street Market Hall going hard on flavor and seasoning

MILWAUKEE — Mr. Wings inside the 3rd Street Market Hall is an award-winning chicken vendor that has become popular since they opened up four months ago. Manny Ramirez started his concept from his own home.

"Yea I got my start out of my house," Manny says. "I was kinda practicing and figuring out on how I wanted to do it. I wanted the right consistency, the right cook time, and use sauces that people were talking about."

On a busy day, Mr. Wings can go through 3-4,000 wings.

"So our wings are fresh, we hand-bread them," Manny beams. "The biggest thing is the flavor and our seasoning."

"I just wanted to have that consistency, crispiness, juiciness, and the different flavors that people may have never tried in their life before."

"So our two most popular, are the Buffalo lemon pepper," Manny beams. "That's our tribute to Buffalo, New York."

"Then our SoCo, which is a mustard-base barbecue sauce, and then we hit it with a little bit of a Nashville hot."

Some days the lines can be long.

"It's hard to kind of grasp, that people are coming for us," Manny explains. "They line up and they are willing to wait. Certain times, we try our hardest to be as quick as we can, especially during lunch hours."

