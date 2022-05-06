We're Open: Mr. Nelson's World Famous Barbecue is one of Milwaukee's best BBQ spots

MILWAUKEE — Darryl Nelson, who owns Mr. Nelsons World Famous Barbecue, says his turkey legs and ribs will fall off the bone, they're so good.

“I just love to cook," Nelson said. "We used to have big cook outs where we would shut done the whole neighborhood. We would have those big grills in the yard.”

His customers say its the best in the city.

"Man, the best barbecue in the city," says customer Boisy Walker. "You don’t have to put any barbecue sauce on it. It’s seasoned perfectly.”

He also has great side dishes.

"Most people want baked beans, Darryl beans," Nelsons aid. "Our potato salad is good, but my mac and cheese will drive you crazy."

Nelson sells his barbecue from his trailer that has a smoker on it.

You can catch him at 518 North Water Street on Tuesday nights. On Thursday’s, he’ll be at Mr. J’s at 4619 West Fond Lac Ave.

