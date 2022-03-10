We're Open: Mi Casa Su Cafe owner shares road to successful restaurant

MILWAUKEE — Mi Casa Su Cafe on MLK Drive is a restaurant known for their American Southern Comfort style food.
“The food here is excellent and delicious," says owner Paul Whitman. "We have a broad range of options here. We have a jerk chicken burrito, a lemon chicken alfredo, our philly steak alfredo is also good.”
It’s been a long road back to society for Chef Whitman.
“Back in 1996, I made some bad choices," says Whitman. "I ended up being incarcerated in federal prison for close to 11 years. While I was inside prison, I decided to rebuild myself.”
A big moment for him and his restaurant was when Governor Tony Evers stopped by.
“It was a surreal moment," says Whitman. "The officers knocked on the side door to let me know that the governor was coming. I reserved a section for him. He interacted with the other customers while he was here.”
Mi Casa Su Cafe is located at 1835 N. MLK Drive in Milwaukee. For more information, call 414-488-9916.