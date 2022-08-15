We're Open: 'Lucky's Spitfire' at the Pabst building is a catch-all for food

MILWAUKEE — Inside the Eleven25 at the Pabst building, you'll find Lucky's Spitfire, which is a fusion grill food stand.

"Yeah, we're like a fusion grill," says owner Andrew Jacobson. "We kind of bring everything to the table. We do burgers, pitas, rice bowls, and salads. We also do deserts and fresh cookies. We kinda see ourselves as a catch-all type of place."

After working in different restaurants over the years, Jacobson decided to venture out on his own and start up Lucky's Spitfire.

"We originally started this kitchen as a catering kitchen," Jacobson beams. "Through the years things changed for us. Now we're focused on bringing it all here. We do a lot of dine-in and third-party ordering, Uber Eats, Door Dash. We also do ghost kitchens, so we've adjusted to the times."

On this day, Jacobson's crew was getting a big lunch order ready to be shipped to Beloit for a minor league baseball team.

"I would say the lucky burger is our number one seller," Jacobson says. "We're known for our pita's. We do have special on gyros all the time and our signature rice bowls are very popular and healthy."

Lucky's Spitfire is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 1125 N. 9th St, Suite D. Click here to learn more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip