We're Open: LUCE Lighting + Luxuries carries high-end decoratives

MILWAUKEE — LUCE Lighting + Luxuries is a boutique lighting store in Washington Heights. Mitchell P. Conklin is the owner.

"We're a little bit different than a typical lighting showroom," Mitchell says. "You're not gonna walk in and see light fixtures and take them with you. We really have things on display to inspire you. Unique things, just to get the juices flowing, and kind of show you what's out there in the decorative lighting world."

Mitch had owned his store for the past 18 years. They carry high-end decorative lighting.

"We have hundreds of manufacturers here," Mitch beams. "We probably have 30 to 50 on display. Styles range from traditional to very high-tech contemporary. Traditional chandelier designs are popular here. Decorative light bulbs, to very contemporary light sources."

LUCE Lighting + Luxuries is located at 5401 W. Vliet St. in Milwaukee. It is open Tuesdays through Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit LuceLighting.com.

