We're Open: Love local? Try something new at Brewed Cafe

Brewed Cafe on Brady Street is a special place that gives you a little different experience when you're there having a nice cup of coffee.

Katie Lafond manages the store.

"We love this place, and that's what we try to make it our best," Katie says. "That's why it's a little different from a corporate place. There is a lot of care that goes into it. It's local. We have art on the wall, our tofu is sourced from local space, our coffee Anodyne, it is Milwaukee through and through."

They've been brewing coffee and serving food with healthy options for the last twelve years here, and they have a cool vibe here.

"It's cozy. I think that's what we have the eclectic-ness of Brady Street, but we also have the homeyness," said Katie. "A lot of places especially on Brady Street were originally homes, so if you walk in here, this could've been your living room."

The most popular item on the menu is their breakfast burrito.

"So our breakfast burrito is the best in the city and I'm willing to bet my life on that. Everything is made in-house, our black bean spread is made in-house, our eggs are cracked by every one of our employees, it's something that you want when you wake up," said Katie.

