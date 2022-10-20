We're Open: Little Cancun Sports Bar reopens in Bay View after Covid-19 struggles

BAY VIEW, Wis. — Little Cancun Sports Bar just reopened in Bay View. They feature a Mexican menu with great margaritas.

"We were open prior to Covid," owner Veronica Cervera says. "When we had the games on, we did pretty well here. So we thought it was a good idea to remodel it a little bit and switch it to a sports bar."

Covid proved too much to overcome for Cervera and Little Cancun so they closed in April 2020.

Cervera continued to pay rent for 28 straight months with no financial assistance from the government.

Since reopening, they want to establish themselves as Mexican sports bar.

"I think it's really important," Cervera says. "I fell like there's no other place like us. Someone came in here the other day and said, 'What is this? I've never seen anything like this.'"

Cervera has three generations of family members that work with her.

"What other sports bar can you go to and order a margarita with fajitas? If you want hot wings or mozzarella sticks, we've got that too," Cervera said.

Little Cancun is located at 3040 S. Delaware Ave. They are open from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, visit Little Cancun's website.



