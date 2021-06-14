We're Open: Limitless Hair Studio styles up customers in new Brady St. shop

Limitless Hair Studio on Brady Street just opened and it's ready to style its customers.

It's owned by Bryan Rakili, who was born in Morocco. It's been his dream to open this studio.

"It was like since I was little, I always wanted to learn how to cut hair from the neighbors and all of that," Bryan said. "This idea stuck in my mind while I was growing up in the USA, so I find it great to be my own boss"

Bryan opened his new spiffy shop right in the middle of the pandemic, which was a huge risk for a first-time business owner.

"It's been a little bit slow and kind of a rollercoaster for me as a barber," said Bryan. "I've got my own clientele, I specialize on more in men's than ladies, but I still can do ladies."

