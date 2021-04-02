We're Open: Leff's Lucky Town Bar humming during Opening Day

WAUWATOSA — Leff's Lucky Town Bar in Wauwatosa opened its doors to fans Thursday on Opening Day after missing last year because of the coronavirus.

For fans like Greg Wischstadt, today was full of excitement.

"I'm pretty excited. Last year was tough there was no baseball. I mean we could watch it on TV eventually, but we missed opening day, first time in several years, so I'm pretty jazzed," said Wischstadt.

Opening Day optimism left fans predicting another post-season run for the crew.

"I think they have a chance," said Craig Mariifke. "They have a really solid type of the lineup, one through nine is really good, a little weak on depth, and injuries are a part of baseball, but I really think it will be a good year, as long as we stay healthy. The players that struggled a bit last year should be back, and they made the playoffs, with all of those guys not having top years."

Days like today are big for sports bars like Leffs.

"We didn't know what to expect. We're just happy fans showed up today for the first game of the season," said bar manager Sadie Keelan.

Abby Rose maybe be the luckiest fan of them all: she won her tickets.

"I'm am going to the game with my friends here from Leffs. We won tickets through their Facebook posts, so we're really excited to go for opening day," said Rose.

