We're Open: Lakefront Brewery serving pints for $4.14 for '414 Day'

MILWAUKEE — One of the most popular breweries in town, Lakefront Brewery, has plenty planned for 414 Day in Milwaukee on Thursday.

"We're gonna have beers for $4.14," owner Russ Klisch said. "We’ll also have a special Curry cheese curd for sale on that day.”

Ayyy! Happy 414 Day, Milwaukee! Celebrate with cheap pints at our Beer Hall 4-9pm. pic.twitter.com/WfbkwiwcNd — Lakefront Brewery (@lakefront) April 14, 2022

Besides the beer on 414 Day, the chalet is another popular attraction at the brewery.

"After they tore it down, County Stadium, I asked if I could buy it," Klisch said. "It’s very appropriate to talk about it on 414 Day. It is nice here. (It was) used for date night during COVID-19.”

The $4.14 pints will be on sale open to close. They close at 9 p.m. Thursday.

