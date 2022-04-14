Watch
We're Open

Actions

We're Open: Lakefront Brewery serving pints for $4.14 for '414 Day'

Lakefront Brewery Hop Houses
Lakefront Brewery
The Hop Houses are back at Lakefront Brewery.
Lakefront Brewery Hop Houses
Posted at 4:13 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 17:13:11-04

MILWAUKEE — One of the most popular breweries in town, Lakefront Brewery, has plenty planned for 414 Day in Milwaukee on Thursday.

"We're gonna have beers for $4.14," owner Russ Klisch said. "We’ll also have a special Curry cheese curd for sale on that day.”

Besides the beer on 414 Day, the chalet is another popular attraction at the brewery.

"After they tore it down, County Stadium, I asked if I could buy it," Klisch said. "It’s very appropriate to talk about it on 414 Day. It is nice here. (It was) used for date night during COVID-19.”

The $4.14 pints will be on sale open to close. They close at 9 p.m. Thursday.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Full coverage: Coronavirus news & resources you can use