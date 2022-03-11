We're Open: Kindergarten best friends run 'The National Cafe' in Walker's Point

MILWAUKEE — In Walkers Point you’ll find The National Cafe, which is owned by a couple of best friends who have know each other since kindergarten.

Angie Wierzbinski worked here for eight years before taking over.

"I started as a baker," she said. "I had zero baking experience and I washed dishes. I just kinda learned the ropes of the restaurant and moved up, and then I bought it with my best friend Amy.”

“It’s so welcoming when you walk in," said Amy Plennes. "I think that's what a lot people feel like when they walk in. Rhey expect a little coffee shop and then they try the food and their like, I'm gonna be back I have to bring my friends here."

The National Cafe is located at 839 W National Ave and is open Thursday through Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

