We're Open: Kilwins in Glendale known for its homemade ice cream recipe

GLENDALE, Wis. — Kilwins in Glendale is known for their chocolate, ice cream and fudge.

BJ Gruling owns the business with his partner Richard Clark.

"The one thing great about Kilwins is that everything is quality," Gruling said. "We make our own chocolate. The ice cream is our own recipe. It's really a diverse product line and the stuff is really good here."

Gruling and Clark opened their store together back in September of 2014.

"We own this business together," Gruling explained. "We are a certified nationally, certified LGBT-owned business, which is pretty nice to have. Right now, we've been working on some pride treats for Northwestern Mutual. We will be there with some pride related treats, rainbows, and things like that."

Kilwins is located at 5756 N. Bayshore Dr. in Glendale at Bayshore Mall. For more information, click here or call 414-967-4803.

