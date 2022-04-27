We're Open: JMakin Jamaican Kitchen & Grill known best for its jerk chicken

MILWAUKEE — Jmakin’ Jamaican co-owners Greg Curtis and Wade Morgan Sr. start their prep work for their Jamaican food at Timbuktu on Center street.

“We decided to take that leap of faith with $300," says Morgan. "We used our own pots, pans and we purchased a box of chicken.”

Their jerk chicken is their number one seller. Everyone around the world knows about it, Morgan says.

TMJ4 Jmakin Jamaican is located at 520 E. Center Street in Milwaukee.

"Everybody has their own little twist with it," Morgan said. "People love our sauce and our chicken.”

Jmakin Jamaican is located at 520 E. Center Street in Milwaukee.

It is open 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip