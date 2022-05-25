We're Open: Jericho's BBQ has been serving Milwaukee for 30 years

MILWAUKEE — Jericho Shaw owns Jericho's Barbecue and has been serving the Milwaukee community for 30 years.
He started selling barbecue from a car wash that he used to own.
"Within those eight years I was at that car wash, I didn't know I needed that license," said Shaw. "When I knew I needed one, I got everything in order."
Jericho remembers selling Kool-Aid as a nine year old kid in the streets of Milwaukee.
"We just had a jug of Kool-Aid and a couple of cups," Shaw says. "No sooner than we set the stand up and here comes some people."
He sells everything out of his 18-foot small Chevy bus.
"With the rib tips, I cook them and I chop them up," Shaw says. "Then I put them to the side and smoke them all night."