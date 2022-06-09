We're Open: Immy's African Cuisine's menu features 50 years of African family recipes

MILWAUKEE — Immy's African Cuisine, located at 2847 N. Oakland Ave, just opened up this past April.

Immy Kaggwa owns it and she's from East Africa.

"I am from Uganda slash Kenya," Immy says. "My passion for cooking came from growing up with my mother in Africa."

Immy got her start selling her African food here in Milwaukee out of tents at festivals. She did that for 12 years until opening up her new restaurant this past April.

"I started out with catering for people and doing corporate events," she said. "I started doing food for the Medical College of Wisconsin because they have a lot of foreign students."

The recipes that Immy uses have been in her family for over 50 years.

"People love our goat curry and chicken curry," Immy explains. "We also have spinach egusi chicken, egusi beef, along with vegan and vegetarian dishes."

Immy's African Cuisine is opened Wednesdays and Thursdays 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays through Sundays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

