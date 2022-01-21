We're Open: Ian's Pizza offers NY-style pizza by the slice

MILWAUKEE — On Milwaukee's east side you'll find Ian's Pizza tucked on North Ave. It is known for their delicious New York-style, hand-tossed pizza by the slice.

"It all starts with the dough," says general manager August Scholtz. "If the dough is not right, the pizza isn't going to be right. Each pie is hand tossed and cooked to order. It’s made everyday fresh.”

With over 30 different menu items and an option to build your own pizza, there is a slice for everyone.

"Our top sellers are gonna be our pepperoni and cheese," says August. "Smokey the Bandit and the Mac n' Cheese are also big sellers.

Ian's Pizza has three locations in Milwaukee:

East Side: 2035 East North Ave.

Story Hill: 5300 West Bluemound Road

Downtown: 146 East Juneau Avenue

