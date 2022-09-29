We're Open: HotWax burger joint opens inside Crossroads Collective Food Hall

MILWAUKEE — HotWax is a new burger joint that just opened inside the Crossroads Collective food hall on Farwell Avenue.

Ben Crevensten is behind the new concept.

"It's your classic, nostalgic burger joint thrown in with the Nashville hot chicken," Crevensten says. "I've worked on this for years."

He opened HotWax this past April.

"The Nashville hot chicken and the burger are the top two sellers," Crevensten beams. "There's weeks when the burger out sales the chicken."

Crevensten's passion for music helped inspire their name.

"It was a combination of the hot chicken and the record store concept," he explains. "HotWax is a reference to pressing the music onto records. That style of creation is where that name came from."

HotWax is located at 2238 N. Farwell Ave. It is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

