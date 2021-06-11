We're Open: Harleys – HH Clothing Co. men's clothing store

MILWAUKEE — Now that people are heading back to work, Harleys – HH Clothing Co. men's clothing store has finally seen their business trend in the right direction.

"Men are buying a lot of tuxedos, both custom and ready-made, and that's due to the weddings. And we're seeing sports jackets and things for people that are heading back to the office," said Jeff Brand, chief operating officer of the store.

Weddings have been big for business, now they're back on track. Harleys has an extensive custom division.

"People are looking for basic clothing for work, so black is not happening anymore. Grays and navy's, settle patterns, checks, things like that. We offer a ton of variety through our custom program. We've been doing a lot of green suits," said Brand.

