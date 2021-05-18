We're Open: GroundUp Sneaker Shop on Brady Street

MILWAUKEE — GroundUp Sneaker Shop on Brady Street just opened up this past February, and the most unique thing about this store is that it's owned by two high school kids who are just 18 years old.

"They're real surprised when they come in," says Ben Lenikman, one of the owners. "They're shocked because they think we're just the employees, but when they ask us, we tell them we're the owners. They're really surprised."

Kameron James is the other owner.

"We love sneakers. We always wear them, we always want to get them, we just decided to open a sneaker shop on Brady Street because it's the best location," said James.

Their biggest sale to date?

"Some Air Max, we sold them for $10,000," said James.

"You're buying the nostalgia," Ben says. "You're not really just buying a shoe."

"You're buying the whole story behind the shoe which is, it came from the movie Back to the Future. Marty McFly wore them," said Lenikman.

