We're Open: Grab your cup of joe at Biggby Coffee in Franklin

FRANKLIN — Biggby Coffee on South Lovers Lane Road in Franklin is this franchise's first of its kind in the Milwaukee area. They opened their doors on April 20 of this year.

Kieth Washington is one of the men behind this master plan.

"My business partner and I - Curtis Grace - stumbled upon Biggby at a franchise expo down in Chicago. We visited the location of Tom Belogia, who owns three stores up north. We tried the product, and the rest is history," said Washington.

Washington met his business partner and best friend, Grace, while the two worked together at General Mitchell Airport thirteen years ago.

"We started working together at Air Tran and then post-AirTran. Our friendship was still there, and we had dreams of going being beyond Air Tran and starting our own," said Washington.

