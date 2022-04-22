We're Open: Grab a cup of joe at Pilcrow Coffee

MILWAUKEE — Pilcrow Coffee on West Walnut Street is a serving up a different experience when it comes to coffee.

“I think people have been wowed by us, because of our general approach to coffee," says Sam Wallman who is the Director of Marketing. "We try to identify the small palpable differences, so that we can intensify peoples experiences.”

Retired Morning host Gene Mueller was enjoying a cup of coffee here today.

“What I like about it is, when you walk in they give you a cup of coffee, and they ask you what are you going to do for the rest of your day," Gene says. "They actually listen to your answer, it’s a really cool place.”

Pilcrow Coffee is located at 416 W. Walnut Street in Milwaukee. It is open Wednesday through Sunday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip