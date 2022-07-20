We're Open: Get ready to rock 'n roll at Nashville North on Brady Street

MILWAUKEE — Nashville North is a country music bar that just opened on Brady Street in June.

The pandemic slowed down their opening day.

"It took about two years to get it up and running," says General Manager Martin Fenton. "We were delayed with the pandemic so we really couldn't get it going with the delays. But once we got the walls up, and the lights went up along with the speakers, we were ready to rock and roll."

Inside this country venue, they have a live stage where they bring in bands from all over the United States.

"In the future we have Cheap Thrill," Martin beams. "Coming up, we have Bella Cain I think again in October. The last band that really rocked the house was Faster Pussycat, they were from LA and they rock the house."

Along with the live music, they have great food.

"Obviously, we went with the Nashville hot chicken sandwich," Martin explains. "We have a signature sauce. We have a smash burger, hot dogs, and cheese curds, a Wisconsin favorite."

Nashville North is located at 1216 E. Brady St. in Milwaukee. They are open Sunday through Wednesday 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. and on Thursday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip