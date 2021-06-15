We're Open: Get authentic Mexican at Guadalajara Restaurant in Walker's Point

MILWAUKEE — If you're looking for authentic Mexican food, you must try Guadalajara, which is on 901 S. 10th St. in Walker's Point.

They've been doing it a long time.

"So my parents started in 1987. It just started out as a small little homestyle authentic restaurant, the type of restaurant where you can go and feel like you're eating at home with family, and we've continued that tradition throughout the years," said General Manager Fabiola Estrada.

They have their own cooking style that their customers have fallen in love with over the years.

"The fajitas are a combination of seasons, that is very special to us. They have the bell peppers, the red bell peppers, the green bell peppers, you can have chicken, shrimp or steak, or a combination of all those," said Estrada.

