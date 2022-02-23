We're Open: Funky Fresh Spring Rolls in Sherman Phoenix

MILWAUKEE — The line at Funky Fresh Spring Rolls inside the Sherman Phoenix can get pretty long through out the day.

Owner TrueMan McGee likes to switch things up on Tuesdays.

“Well, normally we're Funky Fresh Spring Rolls," McGee says. "But today we're Funky Fresh Taco's, and it's Taco Tuesday. We have Chicken Birria Tacos and we have Crispy King Oyster Mushroom Taco. We do something to give our customers a break from our spring rolls.”

"So Funky Fresh Spring Rolls are non traditional gourmet spring rolls," McGee says. "They're made with fresh ingredients, never deep fried, and they're baked in healthy oils. We have over 21 different flavors.”

Funky Fresh Spring Rolls is open Tuesdays through Fridays 11 a.m. to p.m., and on Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It is located inside the Sherman Phoenix shopping mall at 3536 W Fond Du Lac Ave.

For more information, click here or call 414-732-1531.

