We're Open: Former Marine dedicates his restaurant 'Trackers Pub & Grub' to veterans

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Trackers Pub & Grub in South Milwaukee is a restaurant and bar that's dedicated to veterans. Patrons have donated military-related memorabilia that hangs at the bar.

Anthony Winneshiek is the owner.

"When we opened our doors, we really wanted to bring the community together," Winneshiek says. "We really wanted a piece of history from the Veterans that live in this area. It's really cool, you don't know what the veteran was going through when they had it."

Winneshiek himself served in the Marines.

"I saw more than some and definitely not as much as others," he explains. "I was with the Bravo Company 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion out of ocean side, Camp Pendleton.We were the second tour operation to restore hope in Somalia."

The tour in Somalia was tough on Winneshiek.

"You can not be affected by it, " he says. " We were taken care of, we have everything that we needed. We've trained for this kinda stuff, but you don't really train to eat in front of starving people. Just like guys who lose their buddies, you [can't] train for that."

Track'ers Pub & Grub is located at 1401 Rawson Ave. For hours and a look at their menu, visit their Facebook page.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip