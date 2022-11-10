We're Open: Fitness center 'Train Moment' celebrates one year anniversary in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Train Moment is a boutique gym in Milwaukee's Third Ward. Nik Rodriquez and his wife Kati just celebrated their one-year anniversary.

"We created Train Moment to be a personal training experience, but in a group setting," Nik says. "We're here to get you stronger in safe ways, in an environment and community that helps push you a little bit."

If you're committed and you really want to work, this is the place for you.

"I absolutely fell in love with the atmosphere and trainers," says Angelica Wacker. "I started coming in here at 7:30 a.m. It's super high intensity and high in cardio energy too."

"It's people preparing for their moment," Nik beams. "That's why we call it Train Moment. In the big moments, you don't get there unless you prepare in the smaller moments in the dark. You get to focus in and lock in, do the hard work, and then you get to shine in the light."

There will be two happy hour events this weekend to celebrate the one year anniversary. On Friday, you can get to know each other at H20 Health Hydration from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. On Saturday, head to Train Moment in Milwaukee to enjoy music, beverages, and snacks with the community at 12 p.m.

Train Moment is located at 323 N. Milwaukee St. It is open:



Monday - Thursday: 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For more information, call Train Moment at 414-231-3298 or visit their website.



