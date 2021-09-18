We're Open: Farm-to-table Mexican food at Cafe Corazon

MILWAUKEE — If you are looking for good Mexican food that is farm to table, Cafe Corazon is the place for you. Wendy Mireles owns the restaurant with her husband.

"My husband is Latino, born in Texas. All of the food that we started here, is the food that he grew up on. I'm a farm girl, so we incorporated the farm to table concept here," said Mireles.

“When we first opened, we were serving people, and everybody would look at the food and say, 'oh my god, this is beautiful,'" said Mireles.

"To this day, our main goal, it has to be healthy. We keep the salt down, we do all of our own spices so there is no MSG. We have our own Lopez sauce for the seasoning," said Mireles.

