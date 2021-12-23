We're Open: Enjoy an outdoor 'Ice Camp' experience at The Twisted Fisherman

Watch Rod Burks' story at 6:30 p.m. on Milwaukee Tonight.

MILWAUKEE — The Twisted Fisherman, on West Canal Street in Milwaukee, is offering an outdoor winter experience they're calling the Ice Camp.

"What we have is six globes," says General Manager Dan Vanek. "We put them out on our patio, it’s a fantastic area where we also have our ice shanties for having some fun with friends.”

Dan was also there when Giannis walked in the door on a summer day. The MVP actually came in with his family, Dan says.

"It was after he won the championship and we wanted to make it happen for him, he ordered the seafood pasta, he ate the whole thing, there were no boxes going home."

The Twisted Fisherman is located at 1200 W. Canal St., Milwaukee.

