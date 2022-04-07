We're Open: Egg & Flour Pasta Bar

Watch this story Thursday on TMJ4's Milwaukee Tonight at 6:30 p.m.

MILWAUKEE — Inside the Crossroads Collective food hall, you’ll find the the popular Egg & Flour Pasta Bar.

They are about to celebrate their three-year anniversary.

“My brother Adam Pawlak came up with the idea of a pasta shop," says Alex Pawlak. "We grew up in an Italian Sicilian family and he found this spot and we got started.”

All of their pastas and pizzas are made fresh daily.

“Every week we have a fresh special," Pawlak says. "Our top seller is our Pappardelle. It comes with the Bolognese meat sauce, which is tomato based.”

Egg & Flour Food Bar is located inside Crossroads Collective at 2238 N. Farwell Ave.

It is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To check out the menu and learn more, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip