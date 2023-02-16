We're Open: Dawg City serving 19 different styles of hotdogs

Watch this report Thursday on Milwaukee Tonight at 6:30 p.m.

MILWAUKEE — Dawg City Hotdogs inside the 3rd Street Market has 19 different styles of hotdogs. Ken and his wife Tonya started their business back in May of 2022.

"Several years back, my wife and I traveled to New York to see how they did things," Ken says. "That's when we thought about bringing a similar concept back to the Midwest."

"They're all beef in a natural casing," Ken explains. "They have that snap to them when you bite them. You'll find nothing else like it in the Midwest."

"For the most part, we don't believe in steaming or boiling a frank," Ken says. "It takes out the flavor. So we start it on the roller, and then we put it on the grill."

"We also marinate them with our secret sauce: it's an East Coast flavor with a Southern twist," said Ken.

