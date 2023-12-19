We're Open: Crafty Cow is a must-try if you like burgers or fried chicken

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — If you're in the Wauwatosa area and aren't sure what you want for dinner... look no further.

Our "We're Open" officers set up shop at Crafty Cow near 65th and North. This is a must-try spot for anyone who likes burgers or fried chicken.

Rod Burks joined us live from the bar with their owner to tell us there is more than just good food there. It's also a good place to go for a little bit of shopping.

