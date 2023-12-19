Watch Now
We're Open

Actions

We're Open: Crafty Cow is a must-try if you like burgers or fried chicken

The owner of Crafty Cow in Wauwatosa was 24-years-old when he came up with the restaurant's concept.
Posted at 6:43 PM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 20:02:57-05

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — If you're in the Wauwatosa area and aren't sure what you want for dinner... look no further.

Our "We're Open" officers set up shop at Crafty Cow near 65th and North. This is a must-try spot for anyone who likes burgers or fried chicken.

Rod Burks joined us live from the bar with their owner to tell us there is more than just good food there. It's also a good place to go for a little bit of shopping.

[Watch the videos at the top of this article]

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo