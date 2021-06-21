We're Open: Cool off with Purple Door Ice Cream

The Purple Door on 2nd and Freshwater is one of the hottest ice cream shops in Milwaukee.

Brittney Roembke is the Retail Manager.

"It's the ice cream itself, but it's also about the experience. When you come in you're greeted at the door, we're joking around, and we get to know our customers," Roembke says.

They have a line out the door on some nights.

"Our most popular flavors," Brittney says. "I would say [are] the salted caramel is our best-seller, multi-chocolate is one of my favorites, our whiskey, and our beer pretzels anything that has alcohol in it seems to be popular."

