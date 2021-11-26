We're Open: Checking out the Packing House's iconic fish fry

Watch
The Packing House on Layton Ave, across from Signature Airlines Airport, is a Super Club that is know for their live entertainment and food.
MILWAUKEE — The Packing House on Layton Ave, across from Signature Airlines Airport, is a Super Club that is know for their live entertainment and food.

"We’ve been In business for forty-seven years," says general manager Chris Wiken. "One of the things that has truly kept us in business, is our long term staff, which has contributed to our quality and consistency. ”

"We've become known for our Friday Night Fish Fry," Chris says. "It's served all day. Our Prime Rib is served three times a week. We’ve also got alot of Award winning Steaks"

