We're Open: Central Standard is a destination in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen, located at 320 East Clybourn Street, is a new destination in downtown Milwaukee.

"We had an old place on South 2nd Street in Walkers Point," says owner Evan Huges. "We just wanted more opportunity and we wanted to have more private events and really create a destination and a community gathering for people in Milwaukee."

The building itself was built in 1874 with a lot of history behind it.

"So the lower level is the founder's room," Huges shared. "We do great private events down there. We've got a historic tree that was in front of the Pabst Mansion on Wisconsin Avenue that we created into a 20-foot long table. On our main floor, we have our retail space along with our restaurant and our tasting room bar. We have fantastic cocktails, and the kitchen is always cranking out really good lunch and dinner dishes."

Huges said in all, they just really want it to be a gathering place.

"The mix is an events floor, so we have weddings, rehearsal dinners, family reunions, and gatherings," he said.

Central Standard is having a "Brandy Old Fashioned Month" through September.

"So, brandy old-fashioned month started last year when we worked with the Governor's office," Huges said. "We make a fantastic brandy drink."

Central Standard is open Sundays through Wednesdays 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Thursdays through Saturdays 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

