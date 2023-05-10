We're Open: Carnevor Restaurant voted best steakhouse in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Carnevor Restaurant on Milwaukee Street was just voted the best steakhouse in the state of Wisconsin. Omar Shaikh owns it.

"We really hired some great people early on," Omar says. "In particular a guy named John, who opened up between 16 to 18 Morton's to date. So we took a lot of his platform and training, and we really personalized it over the years."

Carnevor is in its 16th year of operation.

"The one thing that we wanted to create here is really nice food," Omar says." "From wagyu prime beef to the best seafood and produce around. We also want people to be comfortable here. We play different types of music, and we don't have a dress code."

The restaurant also has a celebrity following.

"We get a lot of the Packers over the years," Omar beams. "In the NBA, Shack and LeBron have eaten here. A lot of the Brewers and a lot of the opposing teams come here. This is a place that they feel comfortable."

Carnevor is located at 718 N. Milwaukee St. It is open Tuesdays through Thursdays 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

