MILWAUKEE — On the east side of Milwaukee there's a new hip and trendy brunch and breakfast place called Canela Cafe, which serves Latin-inspired food.

"We serve a lot of sweet and savory food," says owner Ray Awadalla. "It’s comfort food, we just try to get a nice variety on the menu. There's something for everybody.”

TMJ4 We're Open: Canela Cafe serving Latin-inspired food on Milwaukee's east side



"Our breakfast burrito is huge," Awadalla says. "Then you have your traditional eggs and bacon. Everything we make is fresh and from scratch, our produce is locally sourced.”

