Today's edition of We're Open saw Rod Burks head to Camino in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood.

Watch Rod's segments from Camino in the media player above.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip