We're Open: Burke Candy opens new store in Whitefish Bay

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. — A new Burke Candy store front recently opened up in Whitefish Bay at 513 East Silver Spring Drive in March.

"We make it right in our factory," Julia Burke says. "It's fresh and we make it in small batches. Our sea salt caramels and our English toffee are our signature pieces."

It took them a year to build out their new space.

"We opened this store to bring our Fratney manufacturing plant to the Whitefish Bay community," Catherine Burke explains. "As my mom said, we make everything by hand and we take pride in being candy makers. This space is open to having events and classes."

"You don't feel like your in Whitefish Bay," Christina Novak beams. "You feel like you're in a little corner of Manhattan. Personally, the decor here is fabulous. They did a wonderful job here."

The Whitefish Bay location is open Tuesday through Friday 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Burke Candy is also located at 3840 N. Fratney St. in Milwaukee. That store is open Mondays through Fridays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip