We're Open: Buffalo Boss serves organic and vegetarian chicken wings

MILWAUKEE — Buffalo Boss is a restaurant inside the Sherman Phoenix that is a popular in town, because they serve organic and vegetarian chicken wings.

“We’re the only ones that sells organic wings," says owner Taj Pearsall. "We know that there's a better option out there, so we can provide a premium product within the city and that's what the goal was.”

"I think in the back of the house, all of our sauces are homemade," says general manager Beth Fritzler. "You can really taste the sauce on our chicken. It’s a healthy bird. We hand-bread all of our tenders, and we have the meatless option in our impossible wing”

Buffalo Boss is located at 3536 N. Fond u Lac Ave. in Milwaukee.

It is open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

For more information, call 414-935-2588 or click here and check out the menu.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip